CSLLY vs. EXAS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics sector might want to consider either CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (CSLLY) or Exact Sciences (EXAS). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, CSL Limited Sponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Exact Sciences has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that CSLLY's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

CSLLY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.23, while EXAS has a forward P/E of 73.88. We also note that CSLLY has a PEG ratio of 1.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. EXAS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.44.

Another notable valuation metric for CSLLY is its P/B ratio of 2.4. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, EXAS has a P/B of 7.81.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to CSLLY's Value grade of B and EXAS's Value grade of D.

CSLLY stands above EXAS thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that CSLLY is the superior value option right now.

