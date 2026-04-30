CSLLY vs. ACAD: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are likely familiar with CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (CSLLY) and Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, CSL Limited Sponsored ADR is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Acadia Pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that CSLLY's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

CSLLY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.78, while ACAD has a forward P/E of 49.66. We also note that CSLLY has a PEG ratio of 1.45. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ACAD currently has a PEG ratio of 23.21.

Another notable valuation metric for CSLLY is its P/B ratio of 2.11. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ACAD has a P/B of 3.06.

Based on these metrics and many more, CSLLY holds a Value grade of B, while ACAD has a Value grade of C.

CSLLY has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than ACAD, so it seems like value investors will conclude that CSLLY is the superior option right now.

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CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (CSLLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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