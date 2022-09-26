CSL Seqirus: New Study Suggests To Increase Vaccination Rate For Influenza To 70% Or Higher

(RTTNews) - CSL Seqirus, a business of CSL Limited, reported data highlighting the significant burden influenza places on hospitals and healthcare resource use. A new study suggested that when COVID-19 and influenza viruses are co-circulating, the U.S. influenza immunization rate should be raised from 45 percent to 70 percent, or higher, to avoid saturation of hospital system resources. Another study evaluated how influenza risk factors across five influenza seasonal cohorts, can predict a person's potential for severe outcomes. The study found a correlation between an individual's number of risk factors and hospitalization.

The company also reported new data from four real-world studies showing the impact that cell-based and adjuvanted influenza vaccines can have in reducing the burden of seasonal influenza on hospitals and health systems.

"These data show the benefits of adjuvanted and cell-based influenza vaccine technology advances, like aTIV and QIVc, in reducing influenza-related outcomes compared to high-dose or standard vaccines in the real-world setting," said Gregg Sylvester, Chief Health Officer, CSL Seqirus.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.