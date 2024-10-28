News & Insights

CSL Reaffirms FY25 Outlook

October 28, 2024

(RTTNews) - At the Annual General Meeting, Paul McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer of CSL Ltd. (CSL.AX), reaffirmed the company's financial guidance for fiscal year 2025.

The company still expects annual net profit after tax to be in the range of approximately US$3.2 billion to US$3.3 billion at constant currency, growth of between 10% and 13%. It still projects revenue growth to be approximately 5%-7% at constant currency.

Paul reaffirmed the company's annual double-digit earnings growth outlook over the medium term.

