CSL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Carlisle Companies Inc. (Symbol: CSL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $263.52, changing hands as high as $266.76 per share. Carlisle Companies Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSL's low point in its 52 week range is $217.92 per share, with $318.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $266.19.

