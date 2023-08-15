CSL Limited FY Underlying Profit Rises; Revenue Up 31% At Constant Currency Basis

(RTTNews) - CSL Limited (CSL.AX, CMXHF.PK) reported net profit after tax of $2.19 billion for the 12 months ended 30 June 2023, down 3% from last year. Net profit after tax or NPAT was up 8% at CC to $2.44 billion. Underlying profit, or NPATA was up 20% on a constant currency basis to $2.86 billion. Underlying or NPATA earnings per share was $5.92, up 17% at CC.

Fiscal year revenue was $13.31 billion, up 31% at constant currency basis. Immunoglobulin product sales were $4.67 billion, increased 21% from prior year.

For FY24, the company expects revenue growth to be approximately 9-11% over fiscal 2023 at constant currency. CSL's underlying profit to shareholders for fiscal 2024 is anticipated to be in the range of approximately $2.9 billion to $3.0 billion at constant currency, representing growth over fiscal 2023 of approximately 13-17%, excluding the one-off gain from the sale of property in fiscal 2023.

