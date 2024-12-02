News & Insights

CSL Limited Expands Market Presence with New Shares

December 02, 2024 — 09:50 pm EST

CSL (AU:CSL) has released an update.

CSL Limited has announced the issuance of new fully paid ordinary shares, totaling 154, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move indicates potential growth and strategic financial maneuvers by CSL, a company with a significant presence in the market. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it could impact the stock’s liquidity and market dynamics.

