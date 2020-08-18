CSL FY Profit Rises; Sees Up To 8% Growth In FY21 Profit

(RTTNews) - Australian biotech company CSL Ltd. (CSL.AX, CMXHF.PK) reported that its net profit after tax for the year ended 30 June 2020 was US$2.10 billion, up 10% or 17% on a constant currency basis. On a per share basis, net income was US$4.615 compared to US$4.226 prior year.

Underlying net profit after tax for the year at constant currency rose 17.1% to US$2.2 billion.

Sales revenue grew 7.2% to US$8.8 billion. Underlying sales revenue at constant currency were up 8.9% at US$8.9 billion.

Total operating revenue rose to US$9.15 billion from US$8.54 billion in the previous year.

The company said it will pay a final dividend of US$1.07 per ordinary share, bringing dividends per share for 2020 to US$2.02 per share.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2021, the company expects net profit after tax to be in the range of about US$2.10 billion to US$2.265 billion at constant currency, representing growth over fiscal year 2020 of up to 8%.

CSL said on Tuesday that development of the University of Queensland's vaccine candidate remains the company's priority.

However, the company said it was in discussions with AstraZeneca and the Australian Government to assess whether it is possible to provide local manufacturing support for the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine, should it prove successful, while protecting commitment to the UQ vaccine.

CSL said it was assessing the viability of options ranging from the fill and finish of bulk product imported to Australia through to manufacture of the vaccine candidate under licence.

