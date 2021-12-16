CSL

CSL, energy stocks drag Australia shares lower; tech rally limits losses

Contributor
Savyata Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Australian shares slipped on Thursday, hit by health firm CSL Ltd and energy stocks, though gains in tech stocks tracking their U.S. peers helped limit losses.

By Savyata Mishra

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped on Thursday, hit by health firm CSL Ltd and energy stocks, though gains in tech stocks tracking their U.S. peers helped limit losses.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell to 0.4% to close at 7,295.7, after losing up to 0.7% earlier to hit lowest since Dec.7. It extended losses into a third straight session.

Despite a blow-out monthly jobs report and the Reserve Bank of Australia pushing back rate hike expectations, CSL Ltd's CSL.AX 8.8% drop was enough to drag on the benchmark index.

CSL, one of Australia's largest stocks by market value, plunged on resuming trade after two days on announcing a discounted $5 billion placement to fund the $11.7 billion acquisition of Swiss drugmaker Vifor Pharma VIFN.S.

The stock single-handedly dragged the healthcare subindex .AXHJ lower by 5.1%, marking its sharpest single-day fall since March 2020.

Energy stocks .AXEJ fell 1.2%, slipping for the third session. Beach Energy BPT.AX lost the most, down about 2%.

In contrast, Asian shares tracked Wall Street higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would end bond-buying stimulus in March, likely setting up three interest rate increases next year to tackle heated inflation. MKTS/GLOB

Tech index .AXIJ was a bright spot, as it rallied 2.1% in tandem with its U.S. peers, with the sector darling Afterpay APT.AX settling 1.7% higher.

Among individual stocks, diversified miner IGO Ltd IGO.AX jumped 2.9%, hitting a record high after announcing the acquisition of nickel producer Western Areas WSA.AX for at A$1.10 billion, which jumped 6.2%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed down 0.7% at 12,777.5 in its third session of losses. Data showed that the country's gross domestic product shrank 3.7% in the third quarter from the previous quarter.

($1 = 1.3976 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Savyata.mishra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CSL BPT APT

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters