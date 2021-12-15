CSL

CSL drags Australian shares lower, tech stocks rise

Contributor
Tejaswi Marthi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Australian shares inched lower on Thursday, as index heavyweight CSL led healthcare stocks lower following a discounted equity raising while tech heavyweights tracked their U.S. peers higher.

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched lower on Thursday, as index heavyweight CSL led healthcare stocks lower following a discounted equity raising while tech heavyweights tracked their U.S. peers higher.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.1% to 7,313.4 by 2358 GMT, down for a third straight session.

Shares of CSL CSL.AX dropped as much as 8.8% to A$271.14 and were on track for their worst session since March 23, 2020 as trading resumed after a two-day trading halt.

CSL, the country's fourth-biggest company by market value, completed a A$6.3 billion ($4.52 billion) equity raise to fund its $11.7 billion Vifor Pharma AG VIFN.S deal. The issue price represented an 8.2% discount to Monday's close.

Healthcare stocks .AXHJ fell 5.1% and were headed for their worst session since March 2020.

Tech stocks .AXIJ rose 2%, set for their best session in more than a year, tracking the Nasdaq's .IXIC strong finish overnight after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March amid rising inflation. .N

Wisetech Global WTC.AX climbed 4.6% to lead gains on the sub-index, while sector major Afterpay APT.AX was up 3.4%.

Financials .AXFJ were up 0.5%, with the big four banks gaining between 0.1% and 0.9%

In other major corporate news, Qantas QAN.AX flagged a first-half loss owing to months of lockdowns. Its shares fell 2.1% and extended losses to a seventh session.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark stock index .NZ50 fell 0.2% to 12,847.59. The country's gross domestic product shrank 3.7% in the third quarter from the previous quarter, the second largest decline on record, as the economy was hit by an outbreak of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

($1 = 1.3943 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CSL APT

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More