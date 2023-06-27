CSL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Carlisle Companies Inc. (Symbol: CSL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $244.76, changing hands as high as $245.14 per share. Carlisle Companies Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSL's low point in its 52 week range is $203.655 per share, with $318.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $244.87.

