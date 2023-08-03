CSL (CMXHF) Price Target Decreased by 5.63% to 212.41

The average one-year price target for CSL (OTC:CMXHF) has been revised to 212.41 / share. This is an decrease of 5.63% from the prior estimate of 225.08 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 163.49 to a high of 239.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.37% from the latest reported closing price of 175.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 397 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSL. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMXHF is 0.74%, a decrease of 5.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 44,391K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,358K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,347K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMXHF by 5.16% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,694K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,666K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMXHF by 7.29% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,582K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,567K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMXHF by 7.11% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 2,571K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,077K shares, representing a decrease of 19.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMXHF by 17.85% over the last quarter.

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 2,481K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,558K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMXHF by 11.59% over the last quarter.

