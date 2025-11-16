CSL (CMXHF) Price Target Decreased by 14.84% to 160.37

The average one-year price target for CSL (OTCPK:CMXHF) has been revised to $160.37 / share. This is a decrease of 14.84% from the prior estimate of $188.32 dated October 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $126.13 to a high of $197.84 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.15% from the latest reported closing price of $189.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSL. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 4.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMXHF is 0.48%, an increase of 6.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 38,752K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,006K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,864K shares , representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMXHF by 2.27% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,356K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,245K shares , representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMXHF by 9.06% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,156K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,101K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMXHF by 3.64% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,650K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,639K shares , representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMXHF by 4.23% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 1,584K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,531K shares , representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMXHF by 9.05% over the last quarter.

