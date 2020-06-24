CSL Behring To Buy Late-Stage Gene Therapy Candidate For Hemophilia B Patients From UniQure

(RTTNews) - CSL Behring announced that it has agreed to acquire exclusive global license rights to commercialize an adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy program, AMT-061 (etranacogene dezaparvovec), for the treatment of hemophilia B from uniQure (QURE).

The AMT-061 program, currently in Phase 3 clinical trials, could be one of the first gene therapies to provide potentially long-term benefits to patients with hemophilia B.

As per the agreement with uniQure, upon closing the transaction CSL Behring will have the exclusive global right to commercialize AMT-061. uniQure will receive an upfront cash payment of US$450 million followed by regulatory and commercial sales milestone payments and royalties.

As per the terms of the agreement, uniQure will complete the Phase 3 trial and scale up manufacture for early commercial supply under an agreed plan with CSL Behring. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory clearances before closing.

