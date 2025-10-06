Markets

CSL Behring Canada Signs LOI With PCPA For Public Reimbursement Of HEMGENIX

October 06, 2025 — 08:32 am EDT

(RTTNews) - CSL Behring Canada Inc., a unit of CSL Ltd. (CMXHF.PK), Monday announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) for the public reimbursement of HEMGENIX.

HEMGENIX is the first one-time gene therapy approved by Health Canada for adults with hemophilia B who need regular prophylaxis to prevent or reduce bleeding episodes.

The completion of the LOI agreement enables provinces and territories outside Quebec to move forward with listing HEMGENIX on their formularies.

CSL Behring is in discussions with the province of Quebec to obtain public reimbursement for HEMGENIX.

