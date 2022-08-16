CSL annual profit drops 6% as weak plasma collections bite

CSL

Australian biomedical giant CSL Ltd on Wednesday reported a 6% drop in annual profit as collections of plasma, the key ingredient of its treatments, were subdued in the first half and hit sales of core plasma therapies.

CSL posted an underlying net profit after tax of $2.24 billion on a constant currency basis for the year ended June 30.

