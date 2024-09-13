News & Insights

BioTech
ARCT

CSL And Arcturus Announce Japanese Approval For Updated Self-amplifying MRNA COVID-19 Vaccine

September 13, 2024 — 10:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Australian biotechnology company CSL Ltd. (CSL.AX, CSLLY.PK) and sa-mRNA pioneer Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT), announced Friday that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLWs) granted approval and authorization for their updated self-amplifying mRNA (sa-mRNA) COVID-19 vaccine, KOSTAIVE.

KOSTAIVE, the world's first self-amplifying sa-mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, was approved for adults 18 years of age and older in November 2023 in Japan.

The updated vaccine is targeted to protect against the JN.1 lineage of Omicron subvariants for adults 18 years of age and older.

CSL's exclusive partner in Japan, Meiji Seika Pharma, will begin distributing the updated vaccine in time for the October COVID-19 vaccination campaign, marking the world's first commercially available sa-mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for adults 18 and older.

The approval is based on clinical evidence supporting the safety and effectiveness of the sa-mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, including published data demonstrating superior immunogenicity to Omicron BA 4/5 compared to a conventional mRNA COVID-19 vaccine booster and follow-up data demonstrating duration of immunity lasting up to one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARCT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.