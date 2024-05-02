News & Insights

CSL : Real-World Evidence Study Proves Effectiveness Of Cell-Based Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccines

May 02, 2024 — 10:32 am EDT

(RTTNews) - CSL Seqirus, a subsidiary of CSL Ltd. (CSL.AX), Thursday said that a real-world evidence study shows that a cell-based quadrivalent influenza vaccine has been more effective than an egg-based quadrivalent influenza vaccine over three consecutive influenza seasons in the U.S.

The study published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases, was conducted among individuals aged 4-64 years who had an acute respiratory or febrile illness and were tested for influenza in routine outpatient care.

"Cell-based technology allows us to provide an exact antigenic match to the WHO's identified strains, helping to improve vaccine effectiveness versus standard egg-based vaccines," explained Gregg Sylvester, Chief Health Officer and Head of Medical Affairs, CSL Seqirus.

Regarding egg-based quadrivalent flu vaccine, the vaccine contributor said that the vaccine undergoes adaptation during the manufacturing process, which might make it less effective.

CSL's stock is climbing 0.33 percent, to $275.39 on the ASX.

