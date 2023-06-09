CSIQ Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Canadian Solar Inc (Symbol: CSIQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.88, changing hands as low as $37.75 per share. Canadian Solar Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSIQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSIQ's low point in its 52 week range is $26.8645 per share, with $47.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.97.

