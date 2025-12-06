CSI Properties (SEHK:497) Price Target Increased by 29.07% to 0.23

The average one-year price target for CSI Properties (SEHK:497) has been revised to HK$0.23 / share. This is an increase of 29.07% from the prior estimate of HK$0.18 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$0.22 to a high of HK$0.23 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.65% from the latest reported closing price of HK$0.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSI Properties. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 87.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 497 is 0.01%, an increase of 7.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.80% to 343K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 343K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares , representing an increase of 64.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 497 by 146.93% over the last quarter.

