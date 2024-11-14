CSI Properties Forecasts Significant Loss Amid Property Value Changes

CSI Properties (HK:0497) has released an update.

CSI Properties Limited has issued a profit warning, projecting a significant loss of HK$900 million to HK$950 million for the six months ending September 2024, primarily due to adverse changes in property values. This compares starkly with a profit of HK$58 million in the same period last year. Despite the anticipated losses, the company’s overall financial health remains stable, with no impact on operating cash flow.

