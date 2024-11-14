News & Insights

Stocks

CSI Properties Forecasts Significant Loss Amid Property Value Changes

November 14, 2024 — 04:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CSI Properties (HK:0497) has released an update.

CSI Properties Limited has issued a profit warning, projecting a significant loss of HK$900 million to HK$950 million for the six months ending September 2024, primarily due to adverse changes in property values. This compares starkly with a profit of HK$58 million in the same period last year. Despite the anticipated losses, the company’s overall financial health remains stable, with no impact on operating cash flow.

For further insights into HK:0497 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.