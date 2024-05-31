CSI Properties Forecasts Major Fiscal Loss

CSI Properties (DE:OIHC) has released an update.

CSI Properties Limited has issued a profit warning, anticipating a significant loss of HK$420 million to HK$470 million for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, in stark contrast to the previous year’s profit of HK$336 million. The shortfall is primarily due to a disagreement over land premiums for a joint venture project, leading to an expected impairment loss. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s shares.

