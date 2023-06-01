CSI Properties (497) Price Target Decreased by 10.50% to 0.22

The average one-year price target for CSI Properties (497) has been revised to 0.22 / share. This is an decrease of 10.50% from the prior estimate of 0.24 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.22 to a high of 0.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.93% from the latest reported closing price of 0.15 / share.

CSI Properties Maintains 2.76% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.76%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.42%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSI Properties. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 497 is 0.01%, an increase of 15.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 204,103K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 106,655K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 47,866K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 28,534K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 3,692K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 2,274K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

