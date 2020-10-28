Dividends
CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CCLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that CCLP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $0.9, the dividend yield is 4.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCLP was $0.9, representing a -69.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $2.95 and a 157.68% increase over the 52 week low of $.35.

CCLP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) and Halliburton Company (HAL). CCLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.91. Zacks Investment Research reports CCLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -115%, compared to an industry average of -23.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CCLP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

