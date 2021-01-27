CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 28, 2021

CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CCLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that CCLP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCLP was $1.18, representing a -47.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $2.25 and a 238.59% increase over the 52 week low of $.35.

CCLP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) and Halliburton Company (HAL). CCLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.08. Zacks Investment Research reports CCLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -132.5%, compared to an industry average of -1.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CCLP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

