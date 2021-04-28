CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CCLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that CCLP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $1.76, the dividend yield is 2.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCLP was $1.76, representing a -25.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $2.35 and a 388.21% increase over the 52 week low of $.36.

CCLP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). CCLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.53. Zacks Investment Research reports CCLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -21.21%, compared to an industry average of 29.8%.

