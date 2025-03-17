CSGS Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/19/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/19/25, CSG Systems International Inc. (Symbol: CSGS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.32, payable on 4/2/25. As a percentage of CSGS's recent stock price of $60.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of CSG Systems International Inc. to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when CSGS shares open for trading on 3/19/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CSGS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.11% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSGS's low point in its 52 week range is $39.555 per share, with $67.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.00.

In Monday trading, CSG Systems International Inc. shares are currently up about 2% on the day.

