CSGS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CSG Systems International Inc. (Symbol: CSGS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.56, changing hands as high as $51.04 per share. CSG Systems International Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSGS's low point in its 52 week range is $36.33 per share, with $58.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.51.

