CSGP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (Symbol: CSGP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.12, changing hands as low as $78.07 per share. CoStar Group, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSGP's low point in its 52 week range is $65.12 per share, with $92.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.23. The CSGP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

