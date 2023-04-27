CSGP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (Symbol: CSGP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $73.74, changing hands as high as $75.47 per share. CoStar Group, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CSGP's low point in its 52 week range is $53.505 per share, with $85.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.30. The CSGP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
