CSG SYSTEMS INTL Earnings Results: $CSGS Reports Quarterly Earnings

CSG SYSTEMS INTL ($CSGS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.65 per share, beating estimates of $1.23 by $0.42. The company also reported revenue of $290,590,000, missing estimates of $319,010,477 by $-28,420,477.
CSG SYSTEMS INTL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of CSG SYSTEMS INTL stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 222,759 shares (-36.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,837,225
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 156,351 shares (+128.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,606,476
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 156,018 shares (+356.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,974,079
- PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 141,574 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,887,575
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 123,444 shares (-8.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,005,550
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 116,600 shares (-42.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,672,590
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP added 114,936 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,591,636
