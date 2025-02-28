CSG Systems Intl Director Sold $599K In Company Stock

It was reported on February 28, that Ronald Cooper, Director at CSG Systems Intl (NASDAQ:CSGS) executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Cooper's decision to sell 9,000 shares of CSG Systems Intl was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. The total value of the sale is $599,580.

Monitoring the market, CSG Systems Intl's shares down by 0.2% at $64.01 during Friday's morning.

All You Need to Know About CSG Systems Intl

CSG Systems International Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company that enables companies in a wide variety of industry verticals to tackle the growing complexity of business in the digital age. The company's cloud-first architecture and customer-centric approach empower companies to deliver unforgettable experiences for B2B (business-to-business), B2C (business-to-consumer), and B2B2X (business-to-business-to-consumer) customers, making it easier for people and businesses to connect to, use and pay for the services the company offers. The company operates in one segment i.e. Solutions and Services. Geographically, the company generates revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into CSG Systems Intl's Financials

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CSG Systems Intl's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.5% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 51.3%, reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): CSG Systems Intl's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.23.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.03, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: CSG Systems Intl's P/E ratio of 21.16 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 1.53, which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 10.51, CSG Systems Intl presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of CSG Systems Intl's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.