CSG Systems International Q2 Profit Down; Backs FY25 Outlook

August 06, 2025 — 11:35 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) reported that its second quarter net income declined to $12.27 million or $0.44 per share from $13.83 million or $0.48 per share in the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $32.52 million or $1.16 per share compared to $29.12 million or $1.02 per share last year. Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $297.13 million from $290.32 million last year.

CSG declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of common stock, or a total of approximately $9 million, to shareholders.

For 2025, the company still expects earnings per share to be in the range of $4.65 - $4.90 and revenues of $1.210 billion - $1.250 billion. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $4.77 per share and revenues of $1.12 billion for fiscal year 2025.

