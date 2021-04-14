CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Will Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for CSG Systems International, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$134m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$420m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, CSG Systems International has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the IT industry average of 11% it's much better.

NasdaqGS:CSGS Return on Capital Employed April 14th 2021

In the above chart we have measured CSG Systems International's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for CSG Systems International.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at CSG Systems International, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 23% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a side note, CSG Systems International has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 32% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line On CSG Systems International's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that CSG Systems International is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 13% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with CSG Systems International and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

