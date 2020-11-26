CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.23 Dividend

It looks like CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 2nd of December will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of December.

CSG Systems International's upcoming dividend is US$0.23 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.94 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that CSG Systems International has a trailing yield of 2.2% on the current share price of $43.7. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. CSG Systems International paid out a comfortable 44% of its profit last year. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 24% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that CSG Systems International's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, CSG Systems International's earnings per share have been growing at 14% a year for the past five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. CSG Systems International has delivered 6.6% dividend growth per year on average over the past seven years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is CSG Systems International an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We love that CSG Systems International is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. CSG Systems International looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in CSG Systems International for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for CSG Systems International you should know about.

