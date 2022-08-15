CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) insiders made a handsome profit after selling stock presently valued at US$57.47 apiece for US$61.53

Last week, CSG Systems International, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSGS) stock jumped 4.4%, but insiders who sold US$92k worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Selling at an average price of US$61.53, which is higher than the current price might have been the right call as holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CSG Systems International

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Accounting Officer & Treasurer, David Schaaf, for US$92k worth of shares, at about US$61.53 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$57.47. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign. David Schaaf was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:CSGS Insider Trading Volume August 15th 2022

I will like CSG Systems International better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does CSG Systems International Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 3.2% of CSG Systems International shares, worth about US$57m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About CSG Systems International Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded CSG Systems International shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of CSG Systems International insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing CSG Systems International. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for CSG Systems International you should be aware of.

But note: CSG Systems International may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

