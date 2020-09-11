CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.235 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CSGS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CSGS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $39.13, the dividend yield is 2.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSGS was $39.13, representing a -33.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.69 and a 7.71% increase over the 52 week low of $36.33.

CSGS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). CSGS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.34. Zacks Investment Research reports CSGS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -15.46%, compared to an industry average of -.4%.

Interested in gaining exposure to CSGS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CSGS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSLV with an increase of 4.75% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CSGS at 0.97%.

