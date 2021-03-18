CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 19, 2021

CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CSGS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.38% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSGS was $47.86, representing a -6.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.04 and a 31.12% increase over the 52 week low of $36.50.

CSGS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Infosys Limited (INFY). CSGS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.81. Zacks Investment Research reports CSGS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.44%, compared to an industry average of 21.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CSGS Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CSGS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CSGS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSLV with an increase of 34.97% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CSGS at 1.12%.

