CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 11, 2021

CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CSGS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.38% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $43.55, the dividend yield is 2.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSGS was $43.55, representing a -11.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.28 and a 16.1% increase over the 52 week low of $37.51.

CSGS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Accenture plc (ACN) and SAP SE (SAP). CSGS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.76. Zacks Investment Research reports CSGS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.2%, compared to an industry average of 24%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CSGS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

