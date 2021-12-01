CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CSGS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CSGS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $52.71, the dividend yield is 1.9%.
The previous trading day's last sale of CSGS was $52.71, representing a -3.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.83 and a 24.11% increase over the 52 week low of $42.47.
CSGS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Accenture plc (ACN) and Infosys Limited (INFY). CSGS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.12. Zacks Investment Research reports CSGS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.47%, compared to an industry average of 11.4%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the csgs Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to CSGS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CSGS as a top-10 holding:
- ETF Series Solutions AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Gr (SMIG)
- VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB)
- Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC)
- Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC)
- VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (CSA).
The top-performing ETF of this group is TPSC with an increase of 2.21% over the last 100 days. SMIG has the highest percent weighting of CSGS at 3.29%.
