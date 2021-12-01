CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CSGS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CSGS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $52.71, the dividend yield is 1.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSGS was $52.71, representing a -3.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.83 and a 24.11% increase over the 52 week low of $42.47.

CSGS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Accenture plc (ACN) and Infosys Limited (INFY). CSGS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.12. Zacks Investment Research reports CSGS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.47%, compared to an industry average of 11.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the csgs Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CSGS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CSGS as a top-10 holding:

ETF Series Solutions AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Gr (SMIG)

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB)

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC)

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC)

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (CSA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TPSC with an increase of 2.21% over the last 100 days. SMIG has the highest percent weighting of CSGS at 3.29%.

