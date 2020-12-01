CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2020

CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.235 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CSGS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CSGS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $43.38, the dividend yield is 2.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSGS was $43.38, representing a -24.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.60 and a 19.41% increase over the 52 week low of $36.33.

CSGS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). CSGS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.1. Zacks Investment Research reports CSGS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -15.62%, compared to an industry average of -2.5%.

