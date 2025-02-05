CSG Systems International Inc Reports Advance In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - CSG Systems International Inc (CSGS) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $34.5 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $12.7 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CSG Systems International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.65 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.5% to $316.7 million from $297.3 million last year.

CSG Systems International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $34.5 Mln. vs. $12.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.21 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue: $316.7 Mln vs. $297.3 Mln last year.

For the full year 2025, the company expects revenues of $1.210 billion to $1.25 billion and adjusted operating earnings of $4.55 to $4.80 per share.

