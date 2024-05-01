CSG Systems International Inc Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - CSG Systems International Inc (CSGS) announced earnings for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $19.5 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $20.9 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, CSG Systems International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $28.9 million or $1.01 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $295.1 million from $298.7 million last year.

CSG Systems International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $19.5 Mln. vs. $20.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.68 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $295.1 Mln vs. $298.7 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.85-$4.15 Full year revenue guidance: $1.2-$1.24 Million

