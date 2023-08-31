CSG Systems International (FRA:CSN) Price Target Increased by 5.52% to 67.18

The average one-year price target for CSG Systems International (FRA:CSN) has been revised to 67.18 / share. This is an increase of 5.52% from the prior estimate of 63.66 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 56.21 to a high of 81.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.36% from the latest reported closing price of 50.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 563 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSG Systems International. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSN is 0.15%, a decrease of 11.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.68% to 33,889K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,133K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,188K shares, representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSN by 7.30% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,392K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,389K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSN by 2.91% over the last quarter.

FVD - First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund holds 1,353K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,355K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSN by 0.28% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,328K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,352K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSN by 5.13% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 940K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,009K shares, representing a decrease of 7.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSN by 9.81% over the last quarter.

