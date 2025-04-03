Is CSG Systems International (CSGS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is CSG Systems (CSGS) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CSG Systems is one of 611 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CSG Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSGS' full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CSGS has returned about 19.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 10.4% on average. This means that CSG Systems is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Neonode (NEON). The stock has returned 4.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Neonode's current year EPS has increased 30.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, CSG Systems is a member of the Computer - Services industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5.2% so far this year, so CSGS is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Neonode falls under the Computer - Software industry. Currently, this industry has 32 stocks and is ranked #69. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -5.2%.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track CSG Systems and Neonode. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

