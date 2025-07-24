Is CSG Systems International (CSGS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is CSG Systems (CSGS) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CSG Systems is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 605 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CSG Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSGS' full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CSGS has returned about 24.7% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 10.2%. This shows that CSG Systems is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Fabrinet (FN) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 38.8%.

The consensus estimate for Fabrinet's current year EPS has increased 6.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CSG Systems belongs to the Computer - Services industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.1% so far this year, so CSGS is performing better in this area.

Fabrinet, however, belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry. Currently, this 24-stock industry is ranked #67. The industry has moved +15.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on CSG Systems and Fabrinet as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

