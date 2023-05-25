CSG Systems International (CSGS) Declares $0.28 Dividend

CSG Systems International said on May 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $49.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.29%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.01%, the lowest has been 1.55%, and the highest has been 2.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.14 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.58. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 586 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSG Systems International. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 3.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSGS is 0.17%, a decrease of 18.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.29% to 33,722K shares. The put/call ratio of CSGS is 12.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.69% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for CSG Systems International is 68.95. The forecasts range from a low of 56.56 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 40.69% from its latest reported closing price of 49.01.

The projected annual revenue for CSG Systems International is 1,104MM, a decrease of 1.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.87.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,188K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,246K shares, representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSGS by 11.15% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,389K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,293K shares, representing an increase of 6.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSGS by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,352K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,291K shares, representing an increase of 4.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSGS by 0.02% over the last quarter.

FVD - First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund holds 1,261K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,138K shares, representing an increase of 9.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSGS by 6.13% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 1,041K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,093K shares, representing a decrease of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSGS by 6.82% over the last quarter.

CSG Systems International Background Information

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage, and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted provider for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including Airtel Africa, América Móvil, AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Formula 1, Hutchison 3 Indonesia, Inmarsat, Mastercard, Maximus, Microsoft, Mobily, MTN, New Leaf Service Contracts, State of California DMV, TalkTalk and Telstra.

