CSG Systems (CSGS) Stock Jumps 14.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?

CSG Systems CSGS shares soared 14.4% in the last trading session to close at $78.68. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 6.8% gain over the past four weeks.

CSG Systems is benefiting from increased profitability driven by SaaS mix shifts, operating efficiencies, and strategic expansions into new industry verticals.

This provider of support services for the communications industry is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%. Revenues are expected to be $276.71 million, up 1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For CSG Systems, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on CSGS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

CSG Systems is a member of the Zacks Computer - Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, CGI Group GIB, finished the last trading session 2.5% lower at $85.95. GIB has returned -1.1% over the past month.

CGI's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.9% over the past month to $1.53. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +8.5%. CGI currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CGI Group, Inc. (GIB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

