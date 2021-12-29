CSG Systems (CSGS) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of CSG Systems International (CSGS)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 9.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $58.92 in the previous session. CSG Systems International has gained 28.4% since the start of the year compared to the 27.3% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 11.2% return for the Zacks Computer - Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 3, 2021, CSG Systems reported EPS of $0.88 versus consensus estimate of $0.85 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 2.9%.

For the current fiscal year, CSG Systems is expected to post earnings of $3.33 per share on $959.5 million in revenues. This represents a 6.73% change in EPS on a 3.97% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $3.6 per share on $1.01 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 7.96% and 5.52%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

CSG Systems may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

CSG Systems has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 17.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 12.3X versus its peer group's average of 14.5X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, CSG Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if CSG Systems fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though CSG Systems shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does CSG Systems Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of CSG Systems have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? Some of its industry peers are also looking good, including Forrester Research (FORR), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Alphabet (GOOG), all of which currently have a Zacks Rank of at least #2 and a VGM Score of at least B, making them well-rounded choices.

The Zacks Industry Rank is in the top 20% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for CSG Systems, even beyond its own solid fundamental situation.

