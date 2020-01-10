CSFL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of CenterState Bank Corp (Symbol: CSFL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.96, changing hands as low as $23.77 per share. CenterState Bank Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSFL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSFL's low point in its 52 week range is $21.70 per share, with $26.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.92.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.